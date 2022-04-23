scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi court sends five accused to 8-day police custody

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 23, 2022 9:55:21 pm
The remains of a bike that was set on fire at Jahangirpuri following the clashes. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court sent five men booked under the National Security Act (NSA), in connection with the communal clashes which took place in Jahangirpuri, to police custody for eight days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Satvir Singh Lamba sent accused Ansar, Salim, Ahir, Dilshad and Sonu to eight-day custodial interrogation after police told the court that remand is required to confront all co-accused persons with each other to link the chain of the incident and to ascertain the role of each accused person properly.

Also Read |Days after Jahangirpuri demolition drive, residents look for a sense of normalcy – amid heavy security

Police said that custody is necessary to ascertain the source of illegal weapons which were used in the alleged offence and for tracing the other accused persons involved in the case. The court directed them to be produced on May 1.

The judge also sent four other accused to 14-day judicial custody.

During the proceedings, police moved an application for issuance of non-bailable warrants against another four other accused who are accused of being “part and parcel of the conspiracy hatched by them”.

