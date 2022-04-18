Jahangirpuri violence: Case transferred to Crime Branch, to probe ‘Bangladeshi aspect’, use facial recognition systems

A day after 21 people were arrested and two minors apprehended on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the investigation into the violence has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team.

According to officials, the Crime Branch has been asked to probe the “Bangladeshi aspect”, and use the Facial Recognition System (FRS) for assistance. This comes after several BJP leaders alleged that the violence in Jahangirpuri started because of the involvement of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Crime Branch SIT has five assistant commissioners of police and 10 inspectors. “Two ACPs have been asked to probe the cyber aspect, while another ACP has been asked to analyse call details record of the arrested persons, and one ACP has been asked to use a Recognition System (FRS) for assistance with the INNEFU team,” said a senior police officer.

Special CP (crime) has asked one inspector to verify the Bangladeshi aspect and another inspector has been asked to collect videos from social media and electronic media. “They have also been asked to check the call logs of the police control room (PCR) and meet with all the callers to record their statements,” an officer said.

Of the people accused in the case so far, at least eight have a criminal record, with some being arrested in the past on charges ranging from rioting to attempt to murder, according to the police.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered at the Jahangirpuri police station, based on a complaint filed by inspector Rajiv Ranjan Singh, states: “It was a peaceful shobha yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti, but around 6 pm when they reached a mosque in C-block, a man, identified as Md Ansar, along with four-five associates came and started arguing with the people involved in the yatra. The argument escalated and stone-pelting started from both sides, and a stampede ensued.”