Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Jahangirpuri violence case: Court grants bail to main accused

Advocate Satnarain Sharma appeared for the accused and argued that his client was falsely implicated in this case.

The Jahangirpuri violence saw clashes between two communities on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti, April 2022. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A Delhi court granted bail to Tabrez, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence that saw clashes between two communities on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in April.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar granted bail to Tabrez, observing that the investigation in this case qua the accused and been completed and the chargesheet in the case has been filed. “It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served to keep the accused in judicial custody,” the court said.

The chargesheet had stated that Tabrez and his associate recruited the other accused persons to “take revenge for the deaths of their community people during Northeast Delhi riots”.

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 08:59:17 am
