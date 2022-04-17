Delhi: Day after Jahangirpuri violence, Aman Committee meeting ends abruptly over BJP leader’s comment

A meeting of Aman Committees to discuss the way forward after a clash broke out between two communities following a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri ended abruptly Sunday after a BJP councillor blamed Illegal immigrants for the violence.

Tensions prevailed in the area even as companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) manned the streets in full riot gear. In the middle of the chowk, where riots broke out, broken stones and shards of glass were swept away as the police erected a white tent.

Senior police officers from Northwest district flanked by deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Usha Rangnani, Aman Committee members from Mahender Park, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, and BJP councillor Garima Gupta attended the meeting to talk about the way forward after the clash, which left many injured.

Rangnani appealed for peace and called forward the Aman Committees, which comprises members from different communities, to take an active role in combating rumours and bringing forth peace in the area. “Both groups should have restrained themselves. There should be law and order, and communal harmony. The police will investigate with fairness and neutrality. If a situation arises, some mischievous elements take advantage of it. There is scope for rumours and the spreading of fake news. I request you all to not follow such things,” the DCP said.

The senior officer then spoke briefly on the way forward promising strict action. “Mischievous elements and anti-social elements should be contained. If you spot them please take action and call us. There will be strict action against the rioters,” she said.

Garima Gupta, the BJP councillor from Adarsh Nagar, asked the DCP for permission to speak. However, Rangnani asked Gupta to accompany her instead but the BJP leader refused. “I want to say this in open public. Ma’am, Hindus and Muslims have lived together in peace. The problem in our area, if I come straight to the point, is the Bangladeshi Muslims who have started living here,” said Gupta.

Rangnani then asked Gupta to stop. “You are digressing from the issue,” the DCP said as she asked the Aman Committee members to leave the meeting. “Aap sab log apne ilake mein jaye (All of you should leave for your areas). Let’s us all maintain the peace,” the DCP said and left.

Earlier, in the day the Delhi Police said they have arrested 14 people on charges of rioting and attempt to murder among others. The police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act at Jahangirpuri police station.