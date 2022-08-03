Man accused of ‘instigating public, pelting stones’ during Jahangirpuri violence arrested, say Delhi Police

Updated: August 3, 2022 10:58:19 am
The Delhi Police Crime Branch said it arrested Tuesday one of the main accused in the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence and booked him for rioting and assaulting policemen. The man, identified as Sanwar Malik, 29, has been accused of instigating locals and pelting stones at the police during the riots.
The police said Malik was absconding for months and hiding in West Bengal and other places. They said he was wanted in the case and even declared a “proclaimed offender” by the Rohini court.
On Tuesday, the police received information from an informer about Malik. They were told that he had come to C-block in Jahangirpuri for some time and would soon leave for West Bengal.
Deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Vichitra Veer said: “The secret informer had informed us that if Malik was not apprehended this time, he would flee to his native place in West Bengal. A team under DCP Anil Sharma was rushed to the spot. The team tried to catch him as he tried to escape. He was running and the residents also tried to help him as they threw bricks at our staff. Even after suffering an injury, the staff managed to overpower Malik and arrest him.”
The police registered another case against Malik and the residents for obstructing them in their duty and hitting them with bricks.
During interrogation, the police found that Malik was involved in over six criminal cases and worked as a rag-picker. On the day of the riots, he allegedly instigated his associates, threw glass bottles at people and pelted stones at the police.
On April 16, communal clashes broke out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Nearly nine people, including the police personnel, were injured in the firing and stone pelting. A 2,063-page chargesheet was filed by the Crime Branch last month against the 37 people arrested till then in the case.
