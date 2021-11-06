Delhi: Jahangirpuri tops pollution hotspots list

Of the 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi that were identified by the Central Pollution Control Board a few years ago, Jahangirpuri recorded the highest PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels on Diwali day, according to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Considered as a 24-hour average (from 6 am on November 4 to 6 am on November 5), Jahangirpuri recorded a PM 10 level of 1,072 µg/m3, and a PM 2.5 level of 960 µg/m3. In contrast, the hotspot that recorded the lowest PM 10 level was Vivek Vihar with 483 µg/m3, and the lowest PM 2.5 level was registered at RK Puram at 438 µg/m3.

The 13 hotspots are Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka Sector 8, Rohini Sector 16, RK Puram, Bawana, Mundka, Narela, Okhla Phase II and Vivek Vihar. These were identified a few years ago by the CPCB and DPCC based on high concentrations of pollutants at these locations.

The analysis notes that a gradual increase in particulate matter was observed on the day of Diwali and the highest values were recorded around midnight, after which the levels began to decrease.

Real-time noise monitoring was also done at 31 locations on Diwali day, and the range was found to be higher than normal levels. Noise levels ranged from 54.2 decibels at Wazirpur to 77.4 decibels at Karol Bagh on Diwali day. On a normal day, the range varies from 46.4 to 69.5 decibels, the analysis noted.

The DPCC analysis states that the deterioration in air quality can be attributed to meteorological factors like extremely calm conditions, change of wind direction and low ventilation co-efficient combined with the bursting of firecrackers, and the pollutants from stubble burning. It adds that major changes in the concentration of pollutants was observed after 8 pm on Diwali when the fireworks began.

“Identifying and dealing with the source immediately is important at hotspots since hyperlocal action is critical to address local sources of pollution. Hyperlocal action could include addressing waste burning, dust generation, unpaved roads. We have to be very diligent with our enforcement strategy.

Overnight, we cannot fix systems and infrastructure. We need to ensure that waste is not burnt, dust control measures are implemented, and public transport services are intensified,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Research and Advocacy, Centre for Science and Environment.

Over the next two days, predominant winds are likely to be from the northwest direction, favouring transport of pollutants from stubble burning, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. But an increase in wind speed on Saturday could help disperse pollutants, and air quality could remain in the ‘very poor’ category over the next two days.

“Deferment of stubble burning, and rains meant that October was clean this year. There are several factors that have created the severe smog on Friday. Winter conditions have set in — cool and calm weather and slow winds, and inversion resulting in trapping of local pollutants, besides the increased share of stubble burning and fireworks,” Roychowdhury said.