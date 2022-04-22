Day after Jahangirpuri demolition: Kejriwal takes aim at BJP: ‘If you want riots, vote for them’

Jahangirpuri continued to be at the centre of Delhi’s political discourse Thursday, as leaders from both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party visited the area where demolition took place a day earlier.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said the party was going to conduct a nation-wide survey to ask people if they “agreed that BJP is spreading hate, bigotry, violence and riots through the country”.

Political barbs have been exchanged between AAP and BJP over the communal violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, with both alleging that one of the arrested accused, Ansar, was a member of the other party. While BJP had shared a photo of Ansar wearing an AAP cap, AAP shared photos of him campaigning for a BJP MCD poll candidate in 2017.

Atishi said Thursday that the “latest example of BJP’s violence was seen in Jahangirpuri where local BJP leader Ansar was caught as the mastermind”.

On the survey, she said, “We will pose two crucial questions to the people of Delhi as well as the nation, both of which can be answered with a yes or a no. One, do you agree that the BJP has spread hooliganism and violence everywhere in the country? Second, do you agree that the Aam Aadmi Party is a party of noble, honest, and educated people? This survey will be conducted through IVR calls, missed calls, posters across Delhi, and social media. Using this survey as a medium, we aim to gather public opinion.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, addressed a rally on farmers’ issues in Karnataka Thursday where he called the BJP a party of goons: “Throughout the country, all goons, rapists, vandals, hooligans, thugs and miscreants are welcomed in only one party… How can we trust them to run this country? We don’t know how to conduct riots, we know how to build schools. Only one party knows how to commit crime, how to murder and divide society. If you want riots, vote for them. If you want schools, vote for AAP.”

Kushal Chowk also saw a Congress delegation, including general secretary Ajay Maken, DPCC head Anil Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil, in attendance around 12.30 pm, followed by AAP MLA from Adarsh Nagar Pawan Kumar Sharma and Sanjeev Jha, Burari MLA, at 3.30 pm.

Maken hit out at the BJP, saying that the anti-encroachment drive was illegal and an attempt by the party to divert attention from real issues: “The government is trying to distract people from real issues of unemployment and inflation. They want polarisation so that people forget these issues.” He said he did not visit the area on Wednesday as he was not in Delhi.

Congress leaders were stopped by police and CRPF personnel from going towards the area where parts of structures were demolished and escorted towards the barricades in the adjacent lane. Gohil was eventually allowed to meet 12-year-old Asif, whose parents had lost their cold drinks kiosk during the demolition drive. He said, “The loss this boy has seen is a loss for India.”

Chaudhary staged a protest at not being allowed to meet people and attacked the BJP and AAP: “BJP leaders can meet the Delhi Police Commissioner and L-G freely, demolish property. The Delhi CM keeps quiet and does not speak on this issue.”

AAP stuck to its stand that BJP was responsible for settling Rohingya and Bangladeshis illegally in the country to “use during riots”. “This is the truth that BJP illegally settles them and uses them for nefarious purposes. In this incident, I spoke with people of the area and I was informed that stone pelting which occurred on Saturday initially was done by outsiders,” said MLA Sharma.

On why he had not visited his constituency Wednesday, he said: “I was in H and G blocks, I did not come before the media…”

Meanwhile, National Commission for Minorities member Syed Shahzadi said the panel will submit a report to the Centre of its findings on the violence. A three-member delegation led by NCM chairperson Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura had visited Jahangirpuri Monday.

Lalpura said police had been directed to submit a report to the Commission. “We have informed the police that injustice must not be done to anyone,’’ he added.