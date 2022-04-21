Picking up the pieces after MCD Action: ‘Saw my shop being demolished on the TV’

As a bulldozer reached near the mosque in C-Block at Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, an anxious Shadab sat in front of his TV at his house in H block, a few metres away. “I tried to go to the shop twice, but police did not allow me to enter. I saw it happen on TV and in the media. They demolished the shed and the shutter. I do not even know the extent of the loss as I am yet to see the damage in person,” said the 25-year-old, who has been running a wholesale mobile parts shop, ‘Shadab Mobile Parts’, for over five years.

While the drive was on near Kushal Chowk, police had confined people behind gates in the colony. Shadab said: “I pleaded with the police to let me go once, but they pushed me back. This is the first time I have seen an encroachment drive with bulldozers here in five years. The MCD usually comes to pick up the garbage and some carts.”

Confined to their homes, many struggled to count their losses. Jamaluddin (74) sat outside his house on a chair as his grandchildren picked up bricks and rubble after his family’s bathroom and water supply pipeline were destroyed. A native of Madanpur, West Bengal, he said he moved to Jahangirpuri four decades ago and sells vegetables. He lives with a family of seven in a small house.

“Peene ka paani bhi nahi hai, sab tod diya (We don’t even have water for drinking). I woke up today and there was a frenzy in the area. As the bulldozer came charging towards my house, I pleaded with them (to stop), but who can stand in front of a bulldozer? For the first time, we are being called names like Bangladeshi and being made to feel like outsiders. We have lived in peace and harmony for years. The incidents of last week are damaging,” he said.

Alauddin (17) said that the shed of his family’s cycle repair shop near the mosque was destroyed. “We earn Rs 500-600 a day. Since Covid, work has already been slow and now after the violence, it has come to a halt. There are illegal colonies everywhere and suddenly, this area is the priority for MCD to bring in its bulldozers,” he said.