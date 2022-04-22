Jahangirpuri demolition: Mosque takes stock of damage

A day after bulldozers razed parts of several structures, including the exterior gate of a mosque in Jahangirpuri, authorities at the place of worship took stock of the damage and said they are trying to raise Rs 30,000 for a CCTV camera. Imamul Haq (57), masjid secretary, said: “We had a CCTV camera outside our mosque which was damaged five months ago. We have asked locals to help with the money as it is important for our security.”

The mosque, constructed in 1976, is reportedly one of the first structures built in the area, mosque authorities said. The exterior gate was built in 2008, they said, at a cost of Rs 45,000 to deter homeless people from sleeping at its entrance and to stop street vendors from parking carts.

An official from the Delhi Waqf Board also came to the mosque to note down monetary losses incurred. Haq claimed the mosque sustained a loss of Rs 80,000, and their water connection was also damaged briefly in the demolition but was restored later.

After the Supreme Court extended the status quo in the area, mosque authorities began collecting documents related to the premises. “We have started working on the legal aspect. We fear action against us in the future so it is better to keep our documents in place,” Haq said.