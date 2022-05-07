Jahangirpuri demolition: Experts write to Kejriwal

Several academics, policy advisors and civil society practitioners have written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the demolitions that took place at Jahangirpuri last month, asking him to “compensate all the women and men so affected for their losses” and ensure that it is not repeated in any other part of Delhi.

The letter states: “The most tragic victims of this targeted demolition are extremely poor working women, many are widows, who had barely begun to eke out a living again after facing severe economic and personal losses under Covid. The bulldozers did not simply destroy these women’s meagre tenements; they destroyed even the small assets they used for their livelihoods.”

The Street Vendors Act, 2014 requires civic authorities to survey street vendors and provide them with licences and allot sites, it notes. “Legally, therefore, demolitions can only be a last resort, following a proper survey, and after giving due notice to residents or vendors, allowing them time to respond. In this case, all due processes were ignored,” the letter read, adding, “We call upon you as CM to take serious note of this gross violation of citizens’ rights, and compensate all the women and men so affected, for their losses. We would also like you to ensure that this is not repeated.”

Signatories include Jayati Ghosh (Economics professor), Mridul Eapen (retired Economics professor), Seema Kulkarni (member,

Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch), Nandita Narain (DU professor) and Poonam Muttreja (executive director, Population Foundation of India).