Jahangirpuri drive: SC warns of ‘serious view’ as houses razed despite its order

Hearing a petition against the Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered status quo to continue and made it clear that it was looking into whether or not due process was followed before the authorities embarked on the drive.

“If the statute provides that something has to be done in a particular manner…(was it) done or not…That’s it… It also provides for an appellate tribunal, and the time given is 5-15 days,” Justice B R Gavai, who was part of the two-judge bench, said.

He said this when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) and Delhi Police, countered charges that the action was to punish those who had participated in the April 16 communal violence.

The bench presided by Justice L Nageswara Rao also said it will take a stern view of the anti-encroachment drive that continued even after its order was communicated to the North MCD Mayor.

He said this after the counsel for the petitioners said they had sent a WhatsApp message to the mayor about the SC order.

The bench was hearing two petitions filed by the Jamiat Ulema I Hind – one against the drive in Jahangirpuri and another against a similar drive in other states.

The court ordered status quo to continue in Jahangirpuri but declined to pass similar orders for the other states. “We are not going to stay demolitions in the country,” Justice Rao said when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Jamiat, sought a stay on demolitions in other states.

Sibal said he was only seeking a stay on demolitions “in this manner, through bulldozers”.

“We will see,” replied the court, adding “demolitions are always with bulldozers or with some other machines”.

“Not necessary,” responded Sibal.

The court, however, added that there cannot be any blanket order.

Sibal argued that while encroachment is a serious problem, “what is happening today is you are associating Muslims with encroachment. That’s the heart of the problem.”

“Were no Hindu properties demolished yesterday?” Justice Rao asked. Intervening, the solicitor general denied this and said he had the numbers with him.

The bench will now hear the matter after two weeks.