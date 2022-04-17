Jahangirpuri clash: One accused previously involved in assault cases, arrested under preventive sections, say police

Hours after arresting 14 people on charges of rioting following communal clashes in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the Delhi Police said Sunday that one of the accused was earlier arrested on charges of assault and gambling.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said: “During the investigation, one of the conspirators, identified as Ansar, (35), a resident of B Block in Jahangirpuri, has been arrested. He was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under Gambling Act and Arms Act. Further investigation is in progress.”

The first information report (FIR) in the case, registered around 11.40 pm on Saturday at the Jahangirpuri police station based on the complaint filed by inspector Rajiv Ranjan Singh, says: “It was a peaceful Shobha Yatra procession to mark Hanuman Jayanti, but at around 6 pm, when they reached outside a mosque in C-block, a man, identified as Md Ansar along with four-five associates came and started arguing with the people involved in Shobha Yatra. The argument escalated and stone-pelting started from both the sides, and a stampede started.”

Special commissioner of police (law and order of northern zone) Dependra Pathak said they have arrested 14 people, of which a few have criminal backgrounds. The police said they have also arrested the man who had opened fire at sub-inspector Meda Lal. “The police have recovered his pistol from his possession,” an officer said.

The complainant Rajiv Ranjan states in the FIR, that following the argument, he had requested those involved to make peace and they had dispersed. “They were dispersed peacefully, but within minutes, both sides again started stone-pelting and started raising slogans. I just informed the control room and following that additional forces rushed to the spot. Senior officers asked them to be peaceful but one side was constantly doing stone-pelting and we fired 40-50 tear shells to disperse the crowd. We then controlled the crowd but in the meantime, they also attacked the police personnel. One of our sub-inspector Meda Lal received a gun-shot injury, six-seven policemen and one local also got injured.”

The police have lodged an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 436 (mischief by fire), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act.