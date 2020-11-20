Jahan seeks interim bail: ‘Facing psychological issues in prison’

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order after arguments concluded Thursday. (Representational Image)

Ex-Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots, told a Delhi court that she was facing psychological problems and sought interim bail due to a Covid-19 outbreak in Mandoli prison, where she is lodged.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat reserved the order after arguments concluded Thursday.

During the hearing, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Jahan, said she was suffering from some minor psychological problems due to her isolation in the wake of the Covid outbreak. He also said she had suffered injuries to her back after slipping on the floor. Gupta said some inmates at the prison tested positive for Covid and have been kept in isolation.

“She (Jahan) is a practicing advocate and doesn’t have any criminal antecedents. Earlier, she was granted bail for 10 days for her marriage and she did not misuse it… she will not misuse the relief,” the senior counsel said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for police, told the court, “As far as her (Jahan’s) medical treatment is concerned, she is receiving adequate treatment in prison.”

“At present, Jahan is stable. For her orthopaedic issues, she received treatment by jail ortho SR at that time,” jail authorities stated in their reply.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.