‘They razed my children’s home’: Who is Delhi animal rights activist Jagriti Mishra

“Tod diya mere bacchon ka ghar (They have demolished my children’s home)”.

In a 15-second video uploaded to the Instagram account of Street Worldz Trust on October 25, animal rights activist Jagriti Mishra is seen sitting beside the debris of a boundary wall of her under-construction shelter which was demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) a day earlier. The video had crossed 11.5 million views within three days.

Mishra runs the organisation that works for injured, disabled and paralysed stray animals in Nizampur village in the Kanjhawala area of Northwest Delhi. She shelters more than 100 stray dogs and other animals.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The boundary wall of an under-construction animal shelter was demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on October 24. The boundary wall of an under-construction animal shelter was demolished by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on October 24.

The videos prompted visits from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, along with councillor Sonu Dabas. Gupta assured Mishra of Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance as compensation for her losses.

On October 26, the MCD suspended a junior engineer in connection with the incident, while Delhi Police initiated a probe into the role of Sonu Chillar, a local resident whom Mishra had accused of being behind the demolition.

From rescuing animals to building a shelter

Mishra, who is in her late 20s, hails from Bihar and lives in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar. She has been working for the welfare of stray animals for more than six years. Her work during the Covid-19 pandemic also earned her recognition from various platforms.

With the number of animals under her care increasing, Mishra had appealed to people on social media to donate even Re 1 towards the construction of another shelter.

Story continues below this ad

In a video uploaded to the account on June 1, 2025, she spoke about her dream of building a sanctuary where injured and paralysed animals of all kinds could receive treatment and care.

With people contributing through the QR code she shared online, Mishra was able to begin construction of the new shelter. However, on October 24, she received a message informing her that the boundary wall of the under-construction shelter was being demolished.

She rushed to the site and confronted MCD officials, who were accompanied by Delhi Police personnel. She also argued with a man, later identified as Chillar, alleging that the demolition was carried out at his behest.

She recorded the confrontation and subsequently uploaded the video to Instagram, which garnered more than 50 million views. In the video, she also alleged that the demolition had been carried out at the behest of AAP councillor Sonu Dabas.

Political leaders visit after video goes viral

Story continues below this ad

After the videos went viral, AAP’s Jarnail Singh, accompanied by Sonu Dabas, met Mishra the following day. Singh told her that Dabas had no role in the demolition.

Mishra later uploaded a video of their conversation to Instagram.

In the video, Singh tells Mishra that she can file a police complaint against the person who allegedly misrepresented himself as Sonu Dabas. He also questioned how the civic agency could demolish the structure without prior notice.

Mishra acknowledges in the video that she had mistaken Chillar for Dabas. She also says the incident demonstrated the power of social media, which helped her voice reach political leaders and the public.

Story continues below this ad

A few hours later, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also met Mishra to discuss the incident.

A video of their meeting, uploaded to Mishra’s Instagram account, shows Gupta speaking with and hugging the activist. The Chief Minister assured her that justice would be done and that action would be taken against those responsible for the demolition. She also directed a police officer to ensure Mishra’s safety.