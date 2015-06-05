Jagdish Tytler ‘clean chit’ row: Sikh groups protest outside Congress Headquaters

Scores of placard-bearing protesters gathered in front of the Congress headquarters and raised slogans demanding action against Jagdish Tytler as also the resignation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (AP file photo)

Sikh groups on Friday staged a protest outside Congress headquarters in New Delhi over claims that have emerged regarding the clean chit to party leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with his alleged role in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Scores of placard-bearing protesters gathered in front of the Congress headquarters on 24, Akbar Road, at around 11:30 am and raised slogans demanding action against Tytler as also the resignation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The protesters also burned an effigy of Jagdish Tytler. Heavy police deployment was enforced at the spot and barricades were put in place.

Congress had yesterday dismissed claims by arms dealer Abhishek Verma to CBI that Tytler had told him in 2008 that he had met the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after which he got a clean chit over his alleged role in the riots case.

In his statement as a witness recorded by CBI during a probe, Verma — an accused in the naval war room leak and other cases, including of cheating and forgery — had further said that Tytler told him that a deal was struck and a hefty amount was paid to a riots case witness who had deposed against him.

