Construction at Puri temple: no hearing held in SC on Tuesday

The Supreme Court could not take up for hearing on Tuesday an urgent plea against excavations and constructions in and around the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as the matter was not found allotted to any bench.

The plea challenges the Orissa High Court’s May 9 order refusing to restrain the state from carrying out construction work at the temple premises, and cites a threat to the temple’s structural safety.

A bench of Justices Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Hima Kohli had on Monday directed the matter be listed for Tuesday.

However, with the plea not figuring in the court’s daily list of business, the counsel for the appellant took it up with the bench presided by Justice Gavai. Citing urgency, the counsel submitted the ongoing excavation at the temple is against the judgment of the court.

Justice Gavai, however, expressed helplessness stating the plea was yet to be allotted to a bench.

“We cannot assume the jurisdiction of the CJI,” Justice Gavai said.

“In the High Court we did not face this problem. During vacations, we had a judge for all purposes, even for administrative matters. But here we are controlled by the Registry. Our hands are tied.”