‘Jacqueline Fernandez tried to flee country’: ED opposes her bail in Rs 200 crore extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed the bail plea of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez before a Delhi court, submitting she made an abortive bid to flee the country.

Fernandez has been accused of enjoying the proceeds of a crime in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Special Public Prosecutor Shailesh N Pathak appearing on behalf of the ED opposed her bail before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik at Patiala House Court alleging that she “made an abortive bid to flee away from India”. Since there was a lookout notice against her, she was not allowed to leave the country by the immigration authorities, Pathak added.

The agency alleged that Fernandez was “not an ordinary person but a Bollywood actress having huge financial resources and hence has a high stature and influence in the society.” It alleged Fernandez appears to be a person with a deep pocket and is economically sound and in such cases, the chances of adversely affecting the ongoing investigation are more and hence the applicant is unfit to be released on bail.

The agency alleged that Fernandez never cooperated with the investigation and only when confronted with evidence, she made disclosures. It also pointed out the allegation that Fernandez had deleted evidence and also asked the others involved in the case to do the same.

The ED has alleged Fernandez received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Chandrashekar but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh”. It has claimed the expensive gifts Chandrashekar gave to Fernandez were done through accommodation entry providers from Kerala, Chennai, Mumbai, etc.