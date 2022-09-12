scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case, cites pre-scheduled shoots

This is the second time that actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who had been summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case against ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has sought to postpone her questioning, officers said.

jacqueline fernandez edJacqueline Fernandez has been linked with the extortion case that involves con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has requested the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to postpone her questioning on Monday, pointing out that she has some pre-scheduled shoots, the police said. The actor had been summoned in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and this is the second time that Jacqueline has requested the investigation team to postpone it citing prior commitments, officers said. Sukesh had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they summoned four to five people, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in connection with the probe. “Investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not,” he said.

A senior police officer said Jacqueline has sent an email and requested them to allow her to be present before the officers at another time as she has some pre-scheduled shoots. “We will issue a fresh summons to Jacqueline in the coming days, asking her to join the probe,” the officer said.

Last year, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Sukesh, his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others, alleging that he was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial and allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year. The police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. “The investigation officer has started preparing a supplementary chargesheet and recording statements of all the persons involved with Sukesh,” a senior police officer said.

 On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary chargesheet and mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez had received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Sukesh, but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh against her”. The supplementary chargesheet, filed at Patiala House Court, has Fernandez as an accused. Later, the court took cognizance of the chargesheet and issued summons to her to appear before it on September 26 in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh.

The ED, in its supplementary chargesheet, claimed Jacqueline admitted that Sukesh gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actor. This contradicts Jacqueline’s earlier statement to the investigating agency that she gave only chocolates and flowers to Kala. According to the chargesheet, Kala, an award-winning screenwriter and novelist, told the ED that she was approached by Jacqueline in 2021 to write a script for a web series being produced by her.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:08:15 pm
