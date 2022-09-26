Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore extortion case

A Delhi court Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore extortion case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted Fernandez the relief on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and scheduled the next hearing in the case for October 22. Chandrashekar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

On August 31, predecessor judge Praveen Singh had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

However, Fernandez joined the probe only after the police issued a third summon to her. On September 14, she was questioned for eight hours at the Economic Offences Wing’s Mandir Marg office in connection with the extortion case.

The actor has been named as an accused in the supplementary chargesheet. However, a chargesheet and a supplementary chargesheet that the ED had earlier filed, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi.

According to the ED, both Fernandez and Fatehi, who were interrogated separately on different dates, have admitted to receiving luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

‘Made Sukesh pay writer for web series script’

The ED, in its supplementary chargesheet against Fernandez, claimed she admitted that Chandrashekar gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actor.

According to the chargesheet, Kala, an award-winning screenwriter and novelist, told the ED that she was approached by Fernandez in 2021 to write a script for a web series being produced by her.

Fernandez got gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore

THe Police had also summoned Pinky Irani, a common friend of Sukesh and Fernandez, to join the probe. “She allegedly helped Sukesh contact Fernandez. She is known to both of them. They were confronted during questioning to get more clarity in the case,” a senior police officer had earlier said.

“Sukesh had given various gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Jacqueline from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities including extortion. Sukesh through his friend Pinky delivered all gifts to Jacqueline,” claimed the officer.