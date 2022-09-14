Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has issued a third summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, asking her to join the investigation by 11 am Wednesday, in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav told The Indian Express they have summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday. “We have summoned her and asked her to join the probe after coming to EOW’s office at Mandir Marg by 11 am. We have also prepared a questionnaire of around 55 questions for her,” said another senior police officer.

The police said she was asked to join the probe on Monday, but she requested to postpone her questioning, saying she has some pre-scheduled shoots. It was the second time she had requested to defer her questioning.

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet and mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez had received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Chandrashekhar, but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh against her”.

The supplementary charge sheet, filed at Patiala House Court, has named Fernandez as an accused. Later, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued a summons to the actor to appear before it on September 26 in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier, Yadav said they had summoned four to five people, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, in connection with the probe. “The investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not,” he said.

Last year, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 12 others, alleging that he was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial and allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year.

The police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. “The investigation officer has started preparing a supplementary charge sheet and recording statements of all the persons involved with Sukesh,” a senior police officer said.

The ED, in its supplementary charge sheet, has claimed Jacqueline Fernandez admitted that Sukesh gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actor. This contradicts the earlier statement given by Jacqueline Fernandez to the investigating agency that she gave only chocolates and flowers to Kala.

According to the charge sheet, Kala, an award-winning screenwriter and novelist, told the ED she was approached by Jacqueline Fernandez in 2021 to write a script for a web series being produced by her.