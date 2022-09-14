scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case: Jacqueline Fernandez asked to join probe third time today

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (File)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police has issued a third summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, asking her to join the investigation by 11 am Wednesday, in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Also Read |Jacqueline ‘overlooked’ Sukesh’s criminal past, got gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore: ED chargesteet

Special CP (Crime and EOW) Ravindra Singh Yadav told The Indian Express they have summoned Jacqueline Fernandez and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday. “We have summoned her and asked her to join the probe after coming to EOW’s office at Mandir Marg by 11 am. We have also prepared a questionnaire of around 55 questions for her,” said another senior police officer.

The police said she was asked to join the probe on Monday, but she requested to postpone her questioning, saying she has some pre-scheduled shoots. It was the second time she had requested to defer her questioning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...Premium
CRISPR: A technology beginning to deliver on the near unlimited potential...
India’s great anaemia mysteryPremium
India’s great anaemia mystery

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge sheet and mentioned that Jacqueline Fernandez had received gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore from Chandrashekhar, but is “trying to justify herself that she was in fact the victim of manipulative actions by Sukesh against her”.

The supplementary charge sheet, filed at Patiala House Court, has named Fernandez as an accused. Later, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet and issued a summons to the actor to appear before it on September 26 in the multi-crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Also Read |Jacqueline Fernandez seeks to postpone questioning in extortion case, cites pre-scheduled shoots

Earlier, Yadav said they had summoned four to five people, including actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, in connection with the probe. “The investigation is going on to ascertain all the links, (and whether) people involved in the main conspiracy and people who accepted gifts were aware of his background or not,” he said.

Advertisement

Last year, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, and 12 others, alleging that he was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial and allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year.

The police had also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him. “The investigation officer has started preparing a supplementary charge sheet and recording statements of all the persons involved with Sukesh,” a senior police officer said.

The ED, in its supplementary charge sheet, has claimed Jacqueline Fernandez admitted that Sukesh gave Rs 15 lakh in cash to writer Advaita Kala for a script she had written for the actor. This contradicts the earlier statement given by Jacqueline Fernandez to the investigating agency that she gave only chocolates and flowers to Kala.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

According to the charge sheet, Kala, an award-winning screenwriter and novelist, told the ED she was approached by Jacqueline Fernandez in 2021 to write a script for a web series being produced by her.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 09:28:18 am
Next Story

‘Galat content’ reason behind Akshay Kumar’s films flopping at the box office, says exhibitor Manoj Desai

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu
Hindi Diwas

Hindi’s century-long struggle to be recognised over a more powerful Urdu

Premium
Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening
Political Pulse

Pilot the rallying cry in Gujjar ire for Congress, BJP sees an opening

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

India, China complete disengagement in Hot Springs region

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
Madhya Pradesh

‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests

Premium
85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

85 questions, 350 students, 14k inmates: How Punjab is telling addiction stories

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society
Delhi Confidential

'Breakfast Meetings' to bridge communication gap between UP govt, society

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'
After Brahmastra: Part One

Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh's character: 'We're thinking of origins story'

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life
The CRISPR technology

Beginning to deliver on near unlimited potential to improve quality of life

Premium
Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Kejriwal's Ahmedabad 'autowala' host, whose pro-BJP family is at a crossroads

Premium
Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Armenia, Azerbaijan report 99 troops killed in border clash

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement