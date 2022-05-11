Jacqueline Fernandez, being probed by ED, moves court for permission to travel abroad

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, moved a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to the UAE, Nepal, and France for 15 days.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh on Wednesday sought a response from the ED and listed the matter for May 18, 2022, for hearing.

In her plea, Fernandez submitted that she is a Sri Lankan national living in India since 2009 and belongs to the Bollywood fraternity and holds a good name in the film industry.

Advocate Ajit Singh, representing the actor, submitted that the ED has filed the chargesheet and has not named Fernandez as an accused in the present matter. However, the ED has seized Fernandez’s passport without citing any reason to her.

Her lawyers also submitted to the court that Fernandez has always joined the investigation before the ED and “remains ready and willing to abide by any such conditions” that the court may deem fit to impose.

“Grave prejudice will be caused to the applicant if her permission to travel abroad is denied, while no useful purpose will be served to the prosecuting agency if the Application is allowed,” added the plea.

She had earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the money-laundering investigation against Chandrashekhar and others. She was stopped at the Mumbai airport by the ED and barred from flying abroad. The agency had asked her to remain in the country, saying she may need to join the probe.