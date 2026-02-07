Jackal not killed at Delhi zoo: probe; but records animal found motionless in burrow

Even as an internal inquiry at the National Zoological Park in Delhi has concluded that there is no evidence to establish that a jackal was killed inside the zoo, internal records — which reveal details of the examination process during the probe — show that the jackal was found inside a burrow with no movement. The records show that the animal was dragged out by the zoo staff and placed in a white sack on the instructions of a beat officer, The Indian Express has learnt.

“No evidence of the death of a jackal has been found during the inquiry. Some discrepancies in protocols and irregularities have been found. Various witnesses, and samples have been collected as part of the inquiry,” Sanjeet Kumar, Director of the National Zoological Park, told The Indian Express on Friday.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had ordered a probe last month after the National Zoo Workers Union filed a complaint alleging unlawful killing of a jackal. The union said that one of four jackals that escaped from their enclosure last November entered the Himalayan black bear enclosure and hid inside a burrow, where chilli powder was allegedly poured and fire ignited to force it out, leading to the animal’s death. It had alleged that the remains were disposed of through incineration without any mandatory autopsy, amounting to violations of zoo rules and provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

As the claims were investigated, The Indian Express learnt, records showed that the animal was found immobile when recovered on December 18 from a burrow in the bear’s enclosure. Records also note that a trap cage had been set during the period to capture the escaped jackal even as it was not used.

These records also state that at the time the animal was placed in the sack, there were no visible signs of burning on the body and no foul smell nor any maggot infestation yet. However, ashes, and hair samples linked to the animal from the burrow were sent for forensic examination to the Wildlife Institute of India.

Zoo officials said the inquiry has not established that the jackal died due to burning, but has flagged procedural lapses, including gaps in record maintenance and the absence of a clearly defined protocol for handling free-roaming animals within zoo premises.

Subsequent to the union’s letter, the zoo administration withdrew an official from the post of range in-charge and placed two officials in additional charge, as per an official order.

As reported earlier by The Indian Express, at least 12 days of CCTV footage from key locations inside the zoo, including the Himalayan black bear’s enclosure, were unavailable during the period of the alleged incident due to hard disk and lighting failures, according to a technical report submitted to the probe officer.

Another internal report, based on available footage, stated that no jackal was sighted in the bear enclosure between December 16 and 18, even as cameras recorded two staffers “removing something” from the area as on December 18.

According to zoo authorities, four jackals last November escaped through a gap at the rear of their enclosure fencing, following which trap cages were installed, animal capture teams deployed and a tranquilisation team kept on standby.