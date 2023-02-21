Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a Chief Minister’s outrage, and fresh trouble at JNU

A day after a clash between two groups of students at the JNU students’ union office, the university administration Monday released an official notice stating: “Any activity in the premises of the Inter-Hall-Administration, including all hostels, student activity centre (Teflas) and sports grounds would require formal permission of the Dean of Students.”

This comes on the same day as a tweet by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, which read: “The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at JNU is highly condemnable and calls for strict action from the University admin.”

The JNU administration, when contacted, did not comment on the incident. Delhi Police officers, when asked about the clash, said the incident had ended by the time personnel reached.

Members of the ABVP and the Left-leaning Hundred Flowers Group (HFG) had allegedly been in a tussle Sunday night at the JNUSU office, called Teflas, over the screening of 1983 Bollywood film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a satirical black comedy.

The HFG had organised the screening, scheduled for 9 pm, at the students’ union office, meant for all students. Around 6 pm, students claimed the ABVP held an event celebrating the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji at the union office.

“We entered the union office at 8.30 pm to set up and saw it vandalised. Slogans like ‘Comm-unists and pigs are not allowed’ were written on the walls,” alleged Lata, an HFG member and final-year PhD student from the Centre of Spanish, Portuguese and Latin American Studies.

She said they have arranged dozens of screenings post-Covid but this was the first time such an incident had taken place.

Advertisement

The ABVP denied this and, in a statement, alleged that after their event, “the garland from Shivaji’s photo was removed and thrown away by the students of the Left”.

Around 11 pm, HFG members claimed, an attempt to finally screen the film ran into fresh trouble, with the two groups, as well as students from other group, getting into a fresh scuffle.

A second-year PhD student from Tamil Nadu, Naseer Mohammad, alleged he was hit by an ABVP member and taken to Safdarjung hospital. “I am a member of the Reservation club, not of any party. When we got news about what had happened at the union office, we along with other groups went to check,” he said.