IVF racket in Delhi: Founder was part of start-ups earlier too

The call centre in Karol Bagh that was raided Monday for allegedly offering sex selection services through a fertility clinic was started by an IIT graduate in 2016, health officials said Friday.

While the health department refrained from disclosing the engineer’s name, sources told The Indian Express that he has launched mobile healthcare apps and other start-ups in the past.

“Before joining Elawoman, he was also a co-founder of a mobile pharmacy chain based out of Delhi. Prior to that, he was employed with several multinational companies offering financial services,” added the official.

On Monday, a central team comprising officials from the Delhi PC-PNDT cell, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and National Commission for Women (NCW) raided a call centre associated with the clinic, Ela Prime Fertility, in East Patel Nagar for allegedly offering sex selection services. An FIR was registered under IPC sections 34 and 120B Tuesday night.

In the complaint, the department mentioned the company’s website, http://www.elawoman.com, and alleged that it was advertising through the site and also contacting couples who wanted a child. The call centre would promise a male child through IVF by sending the couples to Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and other places. Sex determination is banned in India.

“We are waiting for police to begin investigation. Details will be disclosed once we get the data stored in the computers that have been seized,” said a senior official from the health department.

Around 300 computers were seized at the call centre during the raid.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The company did not respond to queries sent by The Indian Express.

The PC-PNDT Act was enacted in 1994 to prevent sex-selective abortions and banned hospitals, nursing homes and clinics from using ultrasonography or any such technique to determine the gender of an unborn child. Using ultrasound to determine and communicate to the parents the sex of the foetus is an offence under the law, which can lead to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.