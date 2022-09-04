IVF centre under scanner for woman’s death, owner degree ran from busy mall

Days after the owner of Creation World IVF centre in Greater Noida was arrested in the wake of a patient’s death and after his alleged fake MBBS degree came to light, it wore a deserted look on Saturday save for billing staff and a couple who wanted a refund.

Police had arrested the owner, Priya Ranjan Thakur, on August 28 after the patient slipped into a coma at the centre on August 19 and died at another hospital on August 26. During investigation, police found that his MBBS degree was allegedly forged.

The centre itself is part of the Supertech Mart shopping centre at Eco-Village 2, surrounded by high-rise apartments, malls, and large-scale construction projects. The mart has many other shops, eateries, clinics, and offices, with the IVF centre located at the back of the building.

Vishal, who works at the billing counter, said, “Only the billing staff and security are here… the doctors are not here and have not come for a few days. We are here to process refunds.”

The couple were there to request a refund for treatment till date. Requesting anonymity, they said, “We had been coming here for treatment for the past six months. We have not faced any issues here, and we did not face any issues with treatment. But then we heard on the news that the owner had been arrested and that a woman had died. After this, we don’t want to continue the treatment. So, we are getting a refund.”

According to Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, police will take action if any new facts come to light in the case. “As of now, a second FIR under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 has been registered against the accused for holding a fake MBBS degree and investigation with respect to it is underway. If, during the course of investigation, any other additional facts pertaining to the case come to light, appropriate action will be taken.”

The Noida Chief Medical Officer’s office has submitted a report in the case to police, it is learnt. When contacted, the CMO’s office said they don’t want to comment on the matter as it is confidential.

According to police, the woman, a Ghaziabad resident who worked at an MNC, had been visiting the centre for treatment for the past two months and her last visit was on August 19. Police said on that day, she slipped into a coma, allegedly due to negligence and lack of emergency services at the centre. She was then shifted by her family to another hospital.

Based on a complaint by her husband, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station under IPC section 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life). She died on August 26. Following this, section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added. Police said that during the probe, they found Thakur allegedly had a fake degree.