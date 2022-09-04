scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

IVF centre under scanner for woman’s death, owner degree ran from busy mall

Police had arrested the owner, Priya Ranjan Thakur, on August 28 after the patient slipped into a coma at the centre on August 19 and died at another hospital on August 26. During investigation, police found that his MBBS degree was allegedly forged.

The IVF centre in Greater Noida (Express Photo)

Days after the owner of Creation World IVF centre in Greater Noida was arrested in the wake of a patient’s death and after his alleged fake MBBS degree came to light, it wore a deserted look on Saturday save for billing staff and a couple who wanted a refund.

Police had arrested the owner, Priya Ranjan Thakur, on August 28 after the patient slipped into a coma at the centre on August 19 and died at another hospital on August 26. During investigation, police found that his MBBS degree was allegedly forged.

Also Read |All you need to know about Assisted Reproductive Technology

The centre itself is part of the Supertech Mart shopping centre at Eco-Village 2, surrounded by high-rise apartments, malls, and large-scale construction projects. The mart has many other shops, eateries, clinics, and offices, with the IVF centre located at the back of the building.

Vishal, who works at the billing counter, said, “Only the billing staff and security are here… the doctors are not here and have not come for a few days. We are here to process refunds.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

The couple were there to request a refund for treatment till date. Requesting anonymity, they said, “We had been coming here for treatment for the past six months. We have not faced any issues here, and we did not face any issues with treatment. But then we heard on the news that the owner had been arrested and that a woman had died. After this, we don’t want to continue the treatment. So, we are getting a refund.”

According to Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, police will take action if any new facts come to light in the case. “As of now, a second FIR under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 has been registered against the accused for holding a fake MBBS degree and investigation with respect to it is underway. If, during the course of investigation, any other additional facts pertaining to the case come to light, appropriate action will be taken.”

The Noida Chief Medical Officer’s office has submitted a report in the case to police, it is learnt. When contacted, the CMO’s office said they don’t want to comment on the matter as it is confidential.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

According to police, the woman, a Ghaziabad resident who worked at an MNC, had been visiting the centre for treatment for the past two months and her last visit was on August 19. Police said on that day, she slipped into a coma, allegedly due to negligence and lack of emergency services at the centre. She was then shifted by her family to another hospital.

More from Delhi

Based on a complaint by her husband, a case was registered at Bisrakh police station under IPC section 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life). She died on August 26. Following this, section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was added. Police said that during the probe, they found Thakur allegedly had a fake degree.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 02:00:18 am
Next Story

Food zones to walkways: Many new features dot revamped Central Vista

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Plane lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

In the Chavan-Fadnavis meeting, a hidden political message

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100
Follow Live Updates

Sri Lanka lose both openers closing in on 100

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Why Japan has ‘declared war’ on floppy disks

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Arvind Kejriwal doubles down on freebies

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement