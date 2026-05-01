Its only ladder defunct, Fire Dept in Gurgaon relies on DLF for fires at height

Around 9 am on Thursday, a fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

If a fire like the one that destroyed residential apartments in Ghaziabad on Wednesday were to start in a higher floor of a Gurgaon highrise, a privately owned hydraulic ladder – belonging to the real estate group DLF – might have to rush to the rescue.

The Gurgaon Fire Department’s only hydraulic ladder has been lying defunct at the DLF Sector 29 fire station for the last year and a half. In any case, the ladder is designed to reach only up to 42 metres – or about 14 storeys.

The fire in Ghaziabad affected flats on the ninth to the 13th floors. Dozens of highrises in Gurgaon are taller, the tallest reaching well over 50 storeys.