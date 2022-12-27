It’s official: BJP to contest MCD mayoral polls

Laying all speculation to rest, the BJP has announced that it will contest the MCD mayoral elections. The party will contest all posts — mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee — said state unit working president Virendra Sachdeva.

The Indian Express had reported Saturday that the BJP is likely to contest the house polls.

Sachdeva said, “We will contest the elections in the best way and win… Everything in the BJP is decided after discussions and directions will come from senior leaders. The names will be announced tomorrow and selected candidates will file their nomination at the MCD headquarters.”

Meanwhile, an independent councillor who won from ward no 35 (Mundka), Gajendra Daral, joined the BJP. With this, the BJP now has a total 105 seats/councillors. Sources in the BJP said the two other independent candidates are also rebel leaders from the party and might join as well.

On Monday, AAP’s mayor and deputy mayor candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and four councillors picked for the standing committee posts filed their nominations at the Civic Centre in the presence of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Atishi. They said all nominations have been accepted.

Atishi said, “We just hope that the BJP does not fire its guns from the shoulders of any independent candidate.”

The mayor election is likely to be held on January 6. The scrutiny and other pre-poll process will take place in the next few days. In its first year, as per the MCD act, the mayor will be a woman.