Its national secy appears before ED, AAP says political conspiracy by BJP

Aam Aadmi Party national secretary Pankaj Gupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate Wednesday.

He was summoned by the enforcement agency earlier this month, with the agency saying that he was required for questioning under a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case.

ED sources said that the summons were issued to probe a case of money laundering registered against former AAP leader from Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira. Sources claimed that documents related to USD 1.9 lakh received by the party as funding in 2016 were found by the ED during a search operation at Khaira’s residence in March this year. AAP, however, said that the move was to intimidate AAP ahead of assembly polls in different states.

Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the party was “unfazed” and will cooperate with the investigation.

“Every penny the AAP has received has been checked multiple times and not an iota of wrongdoing has been found. All these inquiries will fall flat as all these are tactics to intimidate us. The BJP is frustrated that it can’t electorally assassinate the AAP, so it is misusing government agencies as political revenge seeking tools to character assassinate us,” he said.

AAP has planned to contest assembly polls in Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Goa next year

“These summons are the consequence of the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party throughout the country… It’s the growing popularity of AAP which is behind these ‘love letters’… We will most certainly cooperate with these agencies and let me tell you that for the past 8 years, all these agencies have looked into every book of accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party. Not even a single year has passed by when we have not received these assessment notices… In each of these enquiries, the Aam Aadmi Party has received a clean chit,” Chadha said.