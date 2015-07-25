It’s business as usual for Swati Maliwal

The DCW chief, whose appointment was not approved by the L-G as the file on it was allegedly not processed properly, said she will continue to work.

Seemingly unfazed by the raging row between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung over her appointment, Swati Maliwal continued to go about her duties as the chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday.

Maliwal met victims of acid attack in the capital, and assured them that the commission will not only re-open their cases and help them get justice, but also provide employment.

“I met four victims of acid attacks. Three of them have been fighting their cases for years, while those guilty of the attacks are roaming free. These and other such cases will be re-opened. The DCW will become a party in these cases and help them fight,” Maliwal said.

The DCW chief said she will approach both the Delhi government and the police to resolve the many issues faced by the victims of acid attack.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s order (asking private hospitals to treat acid attack victims for free), they have to run from pillar to post for medical treatment. I will ask for an appointment with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain to discuss the issue of providing free treatment to acid attack victims,” she said.

Maliwal claimed that one of the victims she met is still being threatened by the accused and his family. “I will speak to the police and ask them to provide protection to the victim immediately,” she said.

On providing employment opportunities to them, Maliwal said, “I will seek an appointment with deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) so that the initiative, to give jobs to them, can be implemented immediately,” Maliwal added.

“I am waiting for an official communication from the government on the issue. I am not going to the DCW office till the matter is resolved but I will continue to work on the ground,” she said.

