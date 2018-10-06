Delhi: ITO skywalk delayed, PWD official says will open during Navratri

The skywalk aims to decongest the ITO junction. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The skywalk aims to decongest the ITO junction. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

The inauguration of the 600-metre-long ITO skywalk has been pushed by a few weeks, missing the October 2 deadline which was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia two months ago.

“The work is complete but it got delayed because of the rains. Only finishing touches are left, but no date has been decided yet. It is likely to be inaugurated during Navratri, from October 10-18,” said a PWD official.

“The design is complex… the work was done without hampering traffic even for a day. Shifting electrical cables and other underground utilities was also not possible, and we had to work around these issues,” said the official.

Both the Delhi government and Centre are allegedly at odds over who will inaugurate the project. “It has been funded entirely by the Centre and they laid the foundation too… there is no dispute over who will inaugurate it,” said a senior PWD official. Sisodia said, “The inauguration can be done jointly by the Centre and the state or however they wish…” Since March, the project has missed three deadlines — June, August, and October.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App