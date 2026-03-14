20-year-old riding scooter hit by truck on Delhi flyover, dies; 2 others with him injured; none wore helmet: Cops

During the investigation, police found that the three men had left from Faridabad and were heading towards Jama Masjid on a scooter, which was being ridden by Yash Kapoor. (File Photo)

A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a scooter they were riding was hit by a truck on the ITO flyover in Central Delhi during the intervening night of March 11 and 12, police said.

The deceased was identified as Karan (20), a resident of Faridabad. The injured have been identified as Yash Kapoor (20) and Sandeep Bhatia (44).

During the investigation, police found that the three men had left from Faridabad and were heading towards Jama Masjid on a scooter, which was being ridden by Yash Kapoor. Karan was seated between Yash and Sandeep Bhatia. Police said none of the three riders were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.