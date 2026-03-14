20-year-old riding scooter hit by truck on Delhi flyover, dies; 2 others with him injured; none wore helmet: Cops

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A 20-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a scooter they were riding was hit by a truck on the ITO flyover in Central Delhi during the intervening night of March 11 and 12, police said.
The deceased was identified as Karan (20), a resident of Faridabad. The injured have been identified as Yash Kapoor (20) and Sandeep Bhatia (44).
During the investigation, police found that the three men had left from Faridabad and were heading towards Jama Masjid on a scooter, which was being ridden by Yash Kapoor. Karan was seated between Yash and Sandeep Bhatia. Police said none of the three riders were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.
During the journey, the scooter was hit from the side by a truck, causing the accident, police said. Investigators later identified the offending vehicle with the help of CCTV footage and toll plaza records. The scooter involved in the accident has also been recovered and was found to belong to the mother of Yash Kapoor, police said.
Police said information regarding the accident was received at the IP Estate police station late at night on Wednesday, following which the injured were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital.
At the hospital, doctors declared Karan dead. Yash Kapoor and Sandeep Bhatia were found to have sustained injuries and are still undergoing treatment, police said.
A case has been registered at the IP Estate police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (reckless or negligent driving) and 125(a) (acts done rashly or negligently, endangering human life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The post-mortem of Karan was conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital on March 12. Further investigation is underway to trace the truck and its driver.
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