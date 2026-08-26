ITC’s ‘100% Atta’ claim under fire from FSSAI; Delhi High Court steps in

ITC’s ‘100% Atta’ claim on its Aashirvaad MP Chakki Atta has drawn the ire of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which has called it misleading and threatened to cancel the company’s licence.

The FMCG major moved the Delhi High Court, which has provided temporary relief. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma restrained the food safety regulator from deciding whether to cancel ITC’s licence over the product’s “100% Atta” and “100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat” claims. The protection against coercive action will remain in place until the next hearing on September 9.

The court will also test whether the Delhi High Court has jurisdiction to hear ITC’s petition.

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Why FSSAI objected to ‘100%’

In its plea, ITC sought that the FSSAI’s May 28 advisory on discontinuing the term ‘100%’ on food product labels, packaging and promotional content be stayed.

The regulator, in its advisory, reasoned that the term ‘100%’ was not defined under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act or its rules, and may convey a false sense of purity or superiority which may mislead consumers.

Two notices issued

The company has also sought stay on the operation and effect of two notices issued in August.

On August 10, the FSSAI asked the company to show cause as to why action should not be initiated against it for using labels claiming ‘100% atta’, and not complying with its May advisory. FSSAI also termed such labelling as “misleading”.

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On August 13, the Central Licensing Authority issued an ‘Improvement Notice’ to ITC — the marketer of the product — two manufacturers of the product and an e-commerce food business operator.

The notice, issued under provisions of the FSS Act, directed the company “to remove the claim/term of 100% Atta & 100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat” along with “0% Maida on the product “Aashirvaad MP Chakki Atta” “across all labels/advertisements/website”. It had warned that failure to comply with the direction within 15 days may attract “suspension of FSSAI licence”.

What ITC has argued

ITC, which claims its Aashirvaad brand is the country’s largest wheat flour brand, has argued that the August notices do not say that its “100% Atta” claim is untrue.

It claimed the regulator based the notices on “completely unscientific and unsubstantiated assumptions”.

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The company also highlighted that while the showcause notice granted them 30 days to respond, the improvement notice was issued within three days.

Further, challenging the very validity of the advisory, the company pointed out that it was issued without following due procedure, and did not have “force of law and was not within the ambit and scope of the power conferred on FSSAI”.

Why firm went to court

ITC claimed the direction to immediately remove the ‘100%’ claims from all labels, along with the direction to e-commerce food businesses to take “necessary action”, could lead to the product being delisted and existing packaging and finished stock being withdrawn and destroyed.

It said this could cause “grave commercial and reputational harm” that could not be reversed even if the notices were later set aside.

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The firm said its product is a single-ingredient wheat flour product, with its declared ingredient being whole wheat.

The label bears “0% Maida, 100% Atta” and “100% Madhya Pradesh Wheat” and a related advertisement carries the line “Made from 100% MP Wheat Only”.