Italian Embassy counsellor robbed off handbag in South Delhi, 2 arrested

A 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy was robbed of her handbag by unidentified persons at the Barapullah flyover in South Delhi. Police said two persons were arrested in connection with the crime.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said the counsellor, a resident of Noida, came to the Lodhi Colony police station on April 2 to report a robbery that took place on March 30. “The incident took place around 7 pm when she was heading home in an auto from her office in Chanakyapuri. Near Soochna Bhawan, she spotted three-four men standing there. One of them came near the auto and robbed her handbag containing her phone, Aadhaar card, PAN card, service ID card, two debit cards, one pair of gold earrings and a gold ring,” Jaiker said.

A case under IPC sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intension) was registered and investigation was taken up, she said.

During the probe, it was revealed that two persons – Narender Kumar (26), a resident of Sunlight Colony, and Ashish Barwa (28), a resident of Hari Nagar, Ashram – had been arrested by Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in connection with a robbery case on March 31, Jaiker said.

“The accused further disclosed that they had robbed a woman on the evening of March 30 near Soochna Bhawan… the complainant’s stolen mobile phone was recovered from their possession. Narender has previously been involved in four criminal cases registered at Sunlight Colony police station,” she added.