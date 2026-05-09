‘It was my retirement plan, dream home’: Why Noida homebuyers are finally seeing hope for Supertech’s Supernova

Hundreds of homebuyers who had invested their life savings in Noida’s ambitious real-estate project, Supertech’s Supernova, are finally hoping their long-awaited homes will materialise following a major decision by the Supreme Court-appointed Empowered Committee earlier this week.

The marquee project, which has been incomplete for over a decade, will soon get a new builder after the Supreme Court-appointed panel selected PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) as transaction advisor.

Homebuyer Anil Kundra (62) said, “For us, this (SC panel decision) is one of the most important developments in years because it gives us hope that the stalled work can finally move ahead.”

Last year, the apex court had appointed the three-member committee to oversee the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of M/s Supertech Realtors Pvt Ltd, which is caught in a series of litigations by homebuyers and others over its ambitious mixed-use Supernova project in Noida’s Sector 94.