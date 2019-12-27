It is time Delhi punishes Congress, tukde-tukde gang for unrest: Amit Shah

Training his guns on the AAP government in Delhi, Shah claimed the party takes credit for development work done in the capital by the Centre. Training his guns on the AAP government in Delhi, Shah claimed the party takes credit for development work done in the capital by the Centre.

Stating that they are responsible for the “current unrest” in the capital, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is time for the people of Delhi to punish the Congress and the ‘tukde-tukde gang’.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an ‘Integrated Development of East Delhi Hub’, a project under the Delhi Development Authority, in East Delhi’s Karkardooma, Shah said: “The Opposition, the Congress leadership, created confusion on the Citizenship Amendment Act. After a very long time, Delhi saw people coming out on the streets. Delhi’s peace was disturbed. Today, with a lot of responsibility, I want to say that the Opposition destroyed the peace of Delhi by leading people astray. People of Delhi, the police will do its work, but shouldn’t you also bring in a government which will bring peace?… It is time for the people of Delhi to punish the Congress party, and the tukde-tukde gang under them, who are responsible for the lack of peace in Delhi,” he said.

Training his guns on the AAP government in Delhi, Shah claimed the party takes credit for development work done in the capital by the Centre.

“Even ahead of Congress’s culture, there’s another culture at work. Delhi’s Chief Minister Kejriwal ji… comes up with new things… why think of a project? Why come up with a budget for it? Why allot land and why even inaugurate? Work is already being done by others — just take it and put your name against it,” he said.

Shah was referring to the Union Cabinet approving the proposal to grant ownership rights to the residents of 1,797 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, for which he claimed Kejriwal will take credit.

“Yesterday, I saw an advertisement saying Delhi government has given drinking water to each house. After getting the 2019 mandate, Modi ji had said in his Independence Day speech that before the 2014 elections, he had promised that the work of providing clean water in the taps of every government will be done by the BJP government. You tell me one thing, how much money did you ( the AAP government) provide in your budget for this? What plan of action did you have for this?” he said.

Shah accused the AAP government of obstructing the implementation of central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat scheme. “Should the pace of work done in Delhi [by the Central government] be sped up or not?… the jhadoo wali sarkar is a big obstacle. Put in place a chief minister who wants to work, and not one who wants to obstruct work,” he said.

The event saw Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, and area MLA from BJP Om Prakash Sharma, in attendance.

Referring to a ‘new work culture’ which he claimed was introduced by the Narendra Modi government, Shah said: “The Prime Minister has presented a new work ethic to the people of this country…Under the Congress, a government would create a scheme in five years, allocate budget for the same in the next five years, take another five years to allot land for it, and the next government would forget all about it (the land allocation)… Work would not be done,” he said.

