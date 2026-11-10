‘It has been painful’: Year on, Red Fort blast victims’ families cope with the loss

“What does a person go through when a family member dies? No one has checked on us on how we are coping up… Everyone in the family struggled,” says Nazma, a resident of Shastri Park in North East Delhi as she recalls the death of her brother Md Jumman, 40, in the Red Fort blast on November 10 last year. Jumman was among the 13 people killed in the explosion when a Hyundai i20 exploded outside Red Fort. “Last year has been one of the most difficult of our lives.. so painful. We all loved him a lot,” she adds.

As Nazma and other family members of the victims tried to come to terms with the loss, investigators spent the year piecing together the story of the man behind the wheel — Umar Un Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama in Kashmir who taught at Al Falah University in Faridabad. The case pertains to an alleged “terror module” that planned its operation over a year-and-a-half.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has since filed its chargesheet. A court in Delhi took cognizance of it in the last week of August.

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For the family of the victims, time has hardly been a healer. Imran lost his son, Noman, 21, in the blast. Another son is battling kidney failure. “One son passed away. My elder son has kidney failure and has to undergo dialysis. Shayad mere jitna dukhi pure India me koi nahi hai… (Perhaps no one is as unhappy as us in the entire country). Happiness has vanished from our lives,” he shares.

Noman, he says, was the son he leaned on, at home and at work.

“He helped me a lot. I also do motor repair work, and Noman used to sit at out shop. He even brought supplies from Delhi 5–6 times.”

A year on, Imran still finds it hard to say more. “I just can’t talk much about it. I tear up the moment I talk about it.”

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For Himanshu, the thought of the day he lost his uncle, Ashok Kumar, 34, who was a DTC bus conductor, brings back the pain.

“The family’s finances rested on him. Life is somehow going on, but it brings deep regret—especially when it’s an unfortunate death,” says Himanshu, and adds, “Tears just flow whenever we think about him.”

He keeps coming back to what the loss has done to those at home. “What does a mother go through when her son dies? Only she knows that,” he asks. “He worked as a DTC bus conductor. He took care of the entire household. He had the best relations with everyone.”

According to the NIA, “the deceased accused (Umar Nabi) was well aware of the general area of Red Fort and had visited the location multiple times earlier.” It has listed 12 alleged visits to the area by him between December 2023 and May 2025 in the chargesheet.

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“…The accused considered the Red Fort to be symbolic of the Indian State, and the handwritten notes seized from A-1’s premises at Al Falah University clearly mentioned that the AGuH members were against Democracy and wanted the imposition of the Shariat Laws in India. Therefore, causing the blast near the Red Fort, besides being a terrorist act, also amounts to waging war against the State,” the chargesheet reads.