IT executive held for theft at party: Delhi Police

Police said one of the attendees complained that the money had gone missing from her handbag. Police said one of the attendees complained that the money had gone missing from her handbag.

A 24-year-old IT executive was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from a woman at a party in a five-star hotel.

DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said, “An FIR was registered under IPC sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonesty) at Chanakyapuri police station against the accused, Garvit Sahni. We recovered Rs 3,000. He had spent the rest of the money.”

Police said Garvit was invited to a function hosted by two multinational companies at the hotel. The list of attendees also included senior executives. Police said one of the attendees complained that the money had gone missing from her handbag.

Police went through CCTV footage and found one person acting “suspiciously”. They then checked the list of invitees and established his identity. Police then traced the Uber cab in which Garvit came to the hotel. From the registration number of the cab, police got his Uber account details and eventually traced him.

Garvit, a Gurgaon resident, has a BTech degree in electronics and communications engineering and works in a senior position. Police said he was having financial problems. Police are also looking into whether he has been involved in similar cases.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App