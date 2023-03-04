scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Advertisement

Issue SOPs for sub-divisional magistrates in eviction cases, Delhi HC directs government

The Delhi High Court was hearing a plea of 83-year-old Chatur Sain, who had moved court seeking that he be allowed to stay in his house at Paschim Vihar and that the people living on his property be evicted

Delhi High Court encroachmentsThe high court was hearing a plea of 83-year-old Chatur Sain, who moved the court seeking that he be allowed to stay in his house at Paschim Vihar and that the people living on his property be evicted. Sain sought a direction for compliance with the Raja Garden district magistrate’s order of September 24, 2018, which was in Sain’s favour. (File)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to issue standard operating procedures for all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) in the city to ensure the implementation of orders passed by the court and to oversee how orders of eviction and recovery are given effect to.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh on March 1 said that it had been repeatedly noticed by the court that various orders for enforcement of possession and recovery of property, to be given effect by the SDMs are “not dealt with expeditiously and with alacrity”.

“In respect of the SDM’s power under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and other statutes, there is an emergent need for sensitisation of the SDMs in order to give effect to orders passed by various courts,” the court said.

The high court was hearing a plea of 83-year-old Chatur Sain, who moved the court seeking that he be allowed to stay in his house at Paschim Vihar and that the people living on his property be evicted. Sain sought a direction for compliance with the Raja Garden district magistrate’s order of September 24, 2018, which was in Sain’s favour.

The high court thereafter said, “The GNCTD [Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi] ought to issue SOPs as guidelines for all the SDMs to ensure implementation of orders passed by the court and also the manner in which orders of eviction and recovery that may be passed are given effect to.” It also directed that the SOPs be prepared and circulated to all the SDMs within three months and that in case the state government needs an extension of time, it may approach the court.

While Sain approached the court, the woman staying on his premises, Jayati Khanagwal, also approached the court separately seeking some time for vacating Sain’s property. In her plea on October 18, 2022, Khanagwal gave an undertaking before the court that she would vacate the property within three weeks from the date of the order.

Thereafter, when Sain’s matter was listed on December 20, 2022, the Delhi government and the tehsildar submitted that the order would be enforced and steps for eviction would be taken. On that day, the high court directed that the “enforcement be given effect to and the report be filed at least two weeks before the next date of hearing”.

Advertisement

However, on February 7, the court was informed by the Delhi government and the SDM concerned that the subject property was locked and thus the eviction could not be carried out. Justice Singh thereafter had issued bailable warrants against Khanagwal and further expressed dismay that she had completely violated her undertaking given on October 18, 2022, and that the SDM had also not taken proper steps to give effect to the orders passed by the court.

“The order dated 18th October 2022 brings no ambiguity insofar as the undertaking to vacate, which has been given by the Respondent No. 4 (Khanagwal). The petitioner is a 83 years old senior citizen who is still being deprived of his property despite orders having been passed by the court in his favour,” the high court said, subsequently directing the SDM to take “coercive measures” which may be required to hand over possession of Sain’s property to him, including breaking the locks if he must.

Also Read
In fresh attack, Sukesh Chandrasekhar says Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jai...
Strongly disapprove of Zee News broadcast on Shehla Rashid: NBDSA to Delh...
Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt and a credit card fraud
Delhi News Highlights: Three arrested from biotech firm linked with cough...

On March 1, the high court was informed that the orders had been implemented and possession had been granted to Sain.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 12:04 IST
Next Story

In an incisive appeal for reason in an arms-mad world, Sundeep Waslekar’s A World Without War seeks to turn back the ticking nuclear clock

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close