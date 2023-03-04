Issue SOPs for sub-divisional magistrates in eviction cases, Delhi HC directs government

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to issue standard operating procedures for all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) in the city to ensure the implementation of orders passed by the court and to oversee how orders of eviction and recovery are given effect to.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh on March 1 said that it had been repeatedly noticed by the court that various orders for enforcement of possession and recovery of property, to be given effect by the SDMs are “not dealt with expeditiously and with alacrity”.

“In respect of the SDM’s power under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and other statutes, there is an emergent need for sensitisation of the SDMs in order to give effect to orders passed by various courts,” the court said.

The high court was hearing a plea of 83-year-old Chatur Sain, who moved the court seeking that he be allowed to stay in his house at Paschim Vihar and that the people living on his property be evicted. Sain sought a direction for compliance with the Raja Garden district magistrate’s order of September 24, 2018, which was in Sain’s favour.

The high court thereafter said, “The GNCTD [Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi] ought to issue SOPs as guidelines for all the SDMs to ensure implementation of orders passed by the court and also the manner in which orders of eviction and recovery that may be passed are given effect to.” It also directed that the SOPs be prepared and circulated to all the SDMs within three months and that in case the state government needs an extension of time, it may approach the court.

While Sain approached the court, the woman staying on his premises, Jayati Khanagwal, also approached the court separately seeking some time for vacating Sain’s property. In her plea on October 18, 2022, Khanagwal gave an undertaking before the court that she would vacate the property within three weeks from the date of the order.

Thereafter, when Sain’s matter was listed on December 20, 2022, the Delhi government and the tehsildar submitted that the order would be enforced and steps for eviction would be taken. On that day, the high court directed that the “enforcement be given effect to and the report be filed at least two weeks before the next date of hearing”.

However, on February 7, the court was informed by the Delhi government and the SDM concerned that the subject property was locked and thus the eviction could not be carried out. Justice Singh thereafter had issued bailable warrants against Khanagwal and further expressed dismay that she had completely violated her undertaking given on October 18, 2022, and that the SDM had also not taken proper steps to give effect to the orders passed by the court.

“The order dated 18th October 2022 brings no ambiguity insofar as the undertaking to vacate, which has been given by the Respondent No. 4 (Khanagwal). The petitioner is a 83 years old senior citizen who is still being deprived of his property despite orders having been passed by the court in his favour,” the high court said, subsequently directing the SDM to take “coercive measures” which may be required to hand over possession of Sain’s property to him, including breaking the locks if he must.

On March 1, the high court was informed that the orders had been implemented and possession had been granted to Sain.