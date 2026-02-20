ISRO’s improved fire-detection algo ready for test in rabi harvest season

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will test a modified algorithm intended to better monitor farm fire events during the upcoming wheat harvesting season, The Indian Express has learned.

Concerns have been expressed that existing satellite-based fire counts may not be accurately reflecting the number and extent of farm fires that are lit to get rid of crop residue after harvesting.

Ground patrol teams led by deputy commissioners and district collectors in the NCR, working under the supervision of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), reported significant discrepancies between burnt areas detected in satellite images and actual ground conditions last year.

It was found that large burnt patches in satellite data often corresponded to relatively small active fire events, while smaller fires were sometimes underdetected or not recorded at all.

Following a series of consultations among CAQM, ISRO, and other stakeholders that began in November 2025, it was decided that the space agency’s existing detection algorithm would be fine-tuned to address the gaps in monitoring. The pilot testing planned for the wheat (rabi) harvest will evaluate whether the tweaked algorithm produces a more accurate picture of the scale and timing of the stubble-burning, senior government officials said.

The burning of kharif paddy stubble significantly worsens the seasonal air pollution over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR as winter sets in, roughly from mid-October every year.

The Indian Express reported last December that the statutory air pollution watchdog would now extend its farm-fire vigil to the rabi wheat harvesting season as well. The harvesting of winter wheat begins in late March every year and continues into April and sometimes, May.

The burning of wheat stubble, although not as widely discussed as the burning of paddy residue, continues to be monitored under the standard protocol developed by ISRO and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI). During the wheat harvesting season from April 1 to May 31 last year, 10,207 fire events were recorded in Punjab, 1,832 in Haryana, and 259 in the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Given the persistently high year-round pollution baseline over northwestern India, the CAQM wrote to the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana on December 1, 2025, directing them to bring wheat residue burning under direct ground-level monitoring and enforcement for the first time.

The Commission signalled concern over both detected and undetected burning, and sought detailed reports on fire locations that satellites may have failed to detect, and the punitive measures that were taken.

Government-reported fire data are largely based on observations from sun-synchronous polar-orbiting satellites such as NASA’s Terra and Aqua MODIS and NOAA’s Suomi-NPP VIIRS, which pass over North India during fixed daytime windows.

An ISRO study has found that peak burning time had shifted from around 1.30 pm in 2020 to approximately 5 pm by 2024, meaning that several fires occurring later in the day may not have been captured in the standard monitoring window.

This issue was also flagged before the Supreme Court last year. CAQM had informed the court that ISRO would develop in-house algorithms to analyse satellite data more accurately. Government sources confirmed that the planned pilot during the wheat harvesting season is part of the same monitoring refinement process.

On February 13, CAQM issued directions mandating strict implementation of State-specific Action Plans for the prevention and elimination of wheat stubble-burning in 2026.

The circular directed Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to map each farm for the proposed mode of wheat stubble management — whether through crop diversification, in-situ management, ex-situ use, or fodder applications — and to tag nodal officers to clusters of farmers for closer monitoring.

States have also been instructed to ensure timely availability and optimal utilisation of crop residue management (CRM) machines, provide rent-free access to such machinery for small and marginal farmers through Custom Hiring Centres, establish district-level supply chain management plans for wheat straw, and constitute a dedicated “Parali Protection Force” at the district and block levels to prevent open burning.

Intensified late-evening patrolling and imposition of environmental compensation charges on violators have also been mandated, along with monthly reporting of compliance status to the Commission.