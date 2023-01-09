Not isolationist, nor meant for us alone: Rajnath speaks about Make in India ahead of Aero India 2023

India’s “Make in India” efforts are neither isolationist nor meant for the country alone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday at the Ambassadors’ Round Table ahead of Aero India 2023—India’s premier global aviation trade fare—scheduled at Bengaluru between February 13 and 17.

Organised by the Department of Defence Production, the reach-out event was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, chargés d’affaires and defence attachés of over 80 countries, the defence ministry said.

Underlining India’s growing domestic defence manufacturing capabilities, the defence minister said India’s self-reliance initiative is the beginning of a new paradigm of partnership with its partner countries.

“Partnerships are being made with global defence industry giants,” he added, citing the recent example of a contract India signed for manufacturing C-295 aircraft for the IAF through a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain.

Explaining how “Make in India” can mean “make for the world”, he told the ambassadors that “partnership” and “joint efforts” are the two keywords that differentiate India’s defence industry partnership with other nations.

“India does not believe in a hierarchical conception of the world order, where a few countries are considered superior to others,” he said, adding India’s international relations are guided by the very essence of “human equality and dignity,” which are part of “our ancient ethos”.

Stating that it is India’s endeavour to transcend the relation of buyer and seller to a co-development and co-production model, he said India is a major defence buyer as well as a significant defence exporter.

“When we are procuring defence equipment from our valued partner nations, very often they are sharing the technical knowhow, setting up manufacturing plants in India, and working with our local firms for various sub-systems,” he said.

“And when we are exporting our defence equipment to our friendly nations, we offer our full support towards the capability development of the buyer through the sharing of technology, training and co-production,” he added.

India offers a partnership that comes with a bouquet of options accommodative of the national priorities and capacities, he said, adding: “We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all.”

He also said he envisages the G20 presidency as an occasion to showcase India to the world, the 3 D’s of India: development, democracy and diversity.

The defence minister’s comments come at a time when the government is pushing for greater self-reliance in the defence sector and a slew of policy changes to back that up. They include notifying three positive indigenisation lists for equipment on which there would be an embargo on import beyond the stated timelines, carving of a separate budget for domestic procurements and streamlining the Ordnance Factory Board by breaking it into seven defence PSUs, among others.

Defence manufacturing and exports

The defence minister said India’s defence exports have grown by eight times in the last five years and they cover 75 countries at present.

A report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) states that India ranks 23 in a list of the 25 largest exporters of major arms and has had a 0.2 per cent share of the global arms exports between 2017 and 2021 – up from 0.1 per cent in the years before that.

Some of India’s major defence export deals last year were the $375-million contract with the Philippines for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, an advanced version of the advanced light helicopter (ALH Mark III) to Mauritius, and a $155 million deal for artillery guns between Kalyani Strategic Systems and an unspecified country.

He said India has been working towards enhancing its defence manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the emerging areas of drones, cyber tech, artificial intelligence and radars, among others.

“We have created a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem in India which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. It has led to the emergence of India, as a leading defence exporter in recent years,” he said.

Speaking about India’s growing aerospace and defence manufacturing sector, he said it is well poised to take up the future challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Giving the example of India’s indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas, he said a large population and abundant skilled workforce have led to the creation of a thriving innovation ecosystem, which is led by startups in high technology areas.

“These, in turn, are collaborating with the established R&D institutions and established industries to develop and manufacture high end defence platforms and systems, at a comparably lower cost,” he said.

Aero-India 2023

Rajanth said that he hoped Aero India 2023 would surpass the benchmark set in the previous edition with a larger presence of exhibitors and representatives of friendly countries.

The Aero India 2021 had witnessed unprecedented attendance with over 600 exhibitors physically and another 108 virtually from 63 countries, and about 3000 business-2-business meetings were held.

The Aero India 2023 comes after three months of India’s biennial defence event—the DefExpo-2022, which was organised in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar in October last year. Over 645 exhibitors have registered for Aero India 2023 till date.

The defence minister said the five-day show will witness a combination of a major aerospace and defence trade exposition, along with aerial displays by the IAF. It will also see participation by prominent defence think tanks and defence-related bodies from across the world, he added.