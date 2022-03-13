Is Praful Patel the next Delhi L-G, asks Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lent weight to speculation on the appointment of a new L-G in Delhi, asking if Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel would be appointed to the post. “Is Mr Praful Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep, being made the next LG of Delhi?” Kejriwal tweeted Saturday.

Anil Baijal, Delhi’s current L-G and a 1969 batch AGMUT cadre officer, was appointed in December 2016.

Patel, who served as the Minister of State for Home under the Modi government in Gujarat in 2010, has seen a tumultuous tenure in Lakshadweep. His proposals to ban the slaughter of cow, calf, bull and buffalo without a certificate from a competent authority; serving liquor to tourists; and bringing in regulations for people who have more than two children saw protests from locals.

Speculation over the appointment of a new L-G in Delhi has been rife for over two years. According to sources, the process was put on the backburner because of the pandemic as a change in guard would have been seen as disruptive.