Is Ghaziabad ready to tackle blazes? Only 23 fire engines, a single crane for high fires

“We rushed two hydraulic cranes and four fire tenders along with our personnel,” Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer of GB Nagar, said.

Around 9 am on Thursday, when the fire at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad had already been raging for 30-45 minutes, the Fire Department of neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar district received a request for additional fire-fighting equipment.

“We rushed two hydraulic cranes and four fire tenders along with our personnel,” Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer of GB Nagar, said.

Several residents of the housing society said on Thursday that even though the Ghaziabad Fire personnel reached fairly quickly – and managed to rescue 10 people trapped in their flats – they were constrained by the lack of sufficient equipment to fight the fire effectively. Videos showed water jets failing to reach the higher floors in the initial period.