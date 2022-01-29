IS conspiracy case: NIA files charges against ex-Cong MLA’s kin, others

THE NIA has filed a chargesheet against a family member of former Congress MLA from Karnataka, late B M Idinabba, among others, in connection with a case of Islamic State (IS) conspiracy to recruit from India.

The chargesheet was filed against eight accused, including Deepthi Marla and Ammar Abdul Rahiman. Marla’s husband Anas Abdul Rahiman is son of B M Basha, whose father Idinabba was a former Congress MLA. Idinabba died in 2009. Ammar Rahiman is Anas’s brother. Marlah had been arrested earlier this month.

Others chargesheeted in the case were identified as Mohd. Waqar Lone; Mizha Siddeeque; Shifa Haris; Obaid Hamid Matta; Madesh Shankar; and Muzamil Hassan Bhat. “Investigation has revealed that all eight accused chargesheeted today are affiliated with…ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS,” NIA said. NIA registered a case in the matter in March 2021.

“During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Deepthi Marla and Mohd. Ameen had visited Kashmir in January and March 2020 for Hijrah (religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and supporting the activities of ISIS,” the NIA stated.