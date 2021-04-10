Noida: IRS officer, parents held after wife kills self

Parveen Kumar Goel, the woman’s maternal uncle, claimed she was being harassed ever since the wedding.

An Indian Revenue Service Officer has been arrested after his wife allegedly killed herself at their Noida apartment on Wednesday, police said on Friday. The officer’s parents have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Police identified the officer as Amit Singla (31), posted as Assistant Commissioner in the Department of Revenue under the Union Ministry of Finance. His wife, Heena Garg (26), from Punjab’s Sangrur district, had been living with him and his parents in Noida. The couple got married in October, 2020.

Noida Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, “The incident took place at 11 am on Wednesday, after which the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Noida. We were in the process of getting her shifted to another hospital, but her condition kept deteriorating and she died 12.30 Wednesday night.”

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged by the woman’s father under IPC sections 304B (dowry death), 498A (husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty) and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Parveen Kumar Goel, the woman’s maternal uncle, claimed she was being harassed ever since the wedding.

“Before the wedding, Aman used to tell Heena that he would support her with her studies. She was a student of law in Punjab University and her online classes were going on. Simultaneously, she had cleared 12 papers of CA and had four papers remaining. But afterwards, he became insecure and thought she would overtake him. That’s when he started abusing her verbally,” he alleged.

Goel also claimed that Aman would demand things from his in-laws: “My sister and brother-in-law gave them whatever they asked for.” He claimed Heena called her family on April 6 and told them that she was in danger. “Her parents went and tried to resolve the matter but it blew out of proportion,” he said.