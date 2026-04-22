Revenue officer’s daughter found strangled with phone charger at Delhi home

Local police, along with senior officers from the district, are at the spot.

A 22-year-old woman, daughter of an IRS officer, was found strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at her home in Southeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was alone at the house when her body was discovered on Wednesday morning. Her parents had gone to the gym, police said.

According to a police officer, prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of murder and a probe is underway. It is suspected that a former house help, who was removed from his job one and a half months ago, might be involved in the attack, police said. The suspect hails from Rajasthan.