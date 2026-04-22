Revenue officer’s daughter found strangled with phone charger at Delhi home

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A 22-year-old woman, daughter of an IRS officer, was found strangled to death with a mobile phone charger at her home in Southeast Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The woman was alone at the house when her body was discovered on Wednesday morning. Her parents had gone to the gym, police said.
According to a police officer, prima facie, it is suspected to be a case of murder and a probe is underway. It is suspected that a former house help, who was removed from his job one and a half months ago, might be involved in the attack, police said. The suspect hails from Rajasthan.
Local police, along with senior officers from the district, are at the spot. Police are checking CCTV footage and recording statements of neighbours to ascertain the sequence of events.
The woman had pursued engineering and was preparing for the civil services exam, sources said.
This is a developing story, further details are awaited
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