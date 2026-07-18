Rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter: Security guard among first 4 to spot accused

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The investigation into the rape and murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter in Southeast Delhi has revealed that a security guard, a driver and two residents were among the first people to see the 23-year-old accused, the IRS officer’s former domestic help, entering and leaving his house on the day of the incident, The Indian Express has learnt.
On Friday, Delhi Police filed a 973-page chargesheet, which has statements from over 80 witnesses, along with forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, in a city court.
The incident was reported on the morning of April 22 when the IRS officer’s daughter— described by investigators as a bright student preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations — was raped and killed inside her home. The accused also allegedly robbed the house.
Rahul Kumar Meena, the accused, was arrested within hours as police claimed that he had entered the house, knowing the victim would be alone while her parents were at the gym in the morning.
Sources said the investigation found that four people — a security guard of the society where the house is located, a driver and two residents — had seen the accused entering and later leaving the house. Two of them had questioned him about his presence there at that time. Police also recovered CCTV footage showing him entering and exiting the premises.
“In the wake of the seriousness of the offence, several teams were immediately constituted under the direct supervision of senior officers of the South-East District,” a police officer said.
Police teams conducted extensive field inquiries and technical surveillance, the officer added.
Investigators analysed footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras to trace the accused’s movements before and after the crime. He was identified, tracked down and arrested the same day after coordinated efforts by multiple police teams, officers said.
Police claimed that all the stolen property was recovered from his possession and seized.
Experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Lodhi Colony, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, assisted in the investigation.
According to police, CFSL carried out DNA profiling, fingerprint and palm-print examinations, along with other scientific tests. Investigators said fingerprints and palm impressions lifted from the crime scene matched that of the accused, while DNA profiling linked him to biological evidence recovered during the investigation.
Police also conducted a crime scene reconstruction in the presence of CFSL experts. Sequential photographs and videography of the reconstruction, along with CCTV footage, were analysed for gait-pattern analysis. Behavioural Analysis Interviews and Layered Voice Analysis (LVA) were also conducted, police said.
The investigation team — comprising Inspectors Lokender and Rizwan Khan, SI Manmohan, Head Constable Rajesh and Constable Lakhan — carried out extensive inquiries, interviewing neighbours, security personnel, domestic workers, labourers, drivers and others in the area, said officers.
Multiple police teams were also sent to Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and various parts of Delhi to verify leads and collect evidence.
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