Rape-murder of IRS officer’s daughter: Security guard among first 4 to spot accused

Delhi Police's 973-page chargesheet in the IRS officer's daughter's rape-murder case says a security guard, driver and two residents first spotted the accused.

The investigation into the rape and murder of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter in Southeast Delhi has revealed that a security guard, a driver and two residents were among the first people to see the 23-year-old accused, the IRS officer’s former domestic help, entering and leaving his house on the day of the incident, The Indian Express has learnt.

On Friday, Delhi Police filed a 973-page chargesheet, which has statements from over 80 witnesses, along with forensic evidence, including DNA analysis, in a city court.

The incident was reported on the morning of April 22 when the IRS officer’s daughter— described by investigators as a bright student preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations — was raped and killed inside her home. The accused also allegedly robbed the house.