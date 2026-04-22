An addict and a liar: What we know about prime suspect in murder of IRS officer’s daughter

Gambler, drug addict, and a compulsive liar – this is how the Delhi Police on Wednesday described 19-year-old Rahul Meena, who allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer with a mobile phone charger at her Southeast Delhi home on Wednesday morning.

Police said Meena came to work for the family about 18 months ago from his hometown Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

“The father of the victim received calls from some GST officials in Alwar, who said that Meena used to work at their office, and would be a good hand for him… The officials requested that he be hired. So, the family hired him without going through a tenant verification process,” said an officer.

A neighbour said Meena used to live in the servant’s quarters, located in the parking lot of the building.

Months after starting working at the house, Meena allegedly started exploiting the trust the family had on him, police said.

“He used to go to shops, buy things for the household, and put it on the family’s tab… He would ask the shopkeepers to take money from the family at the end of the month and keep the money for himself,” the officer said.

A local chemist told The Indian Express, “He used to buy medicines worth Rs 400-500 in one go, and ask me to take the money from his employer. The boy looked decent, was soft spoken, so I would often trust him.”

“But the father later strictly told me not to give medicines to Rahul without taking money,” he added.

Police said the family received multiple complaints about Meena buying products from shops and not paying for the same. Eventually, he was let go two months ago after neighbours complained he had allegedly taken a Rs 1.5 lakh loan from them.

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“House helps come and go, and are often fired for transgressing. He was just asked to politely leave,” said a family member. But Rahul took it personally, police said.

“Initial investigation shows he is into betting apps, and also addicted to drugs,” said an officer.

Police further said that Rahul was in Rajgarh on Tuesday night and allegedly molested a woman there before coming to Delhi. A case was registered by the Alwar Police on Wednesday morning in the case, said police.

Further, police said that Rahul on Tuesday allegedly sold three mobile phones for Rs 13,000 and booked a car – an ambulance – on rent for Rs 6,000 to come to Delhi from Alwar. But upon reaching the Capital, he allegedly deboarded the Eeco Van without paying the driver.

“Rahul sold his phone for Rs 10,000, and his brother’s and friend’s phones for Rs 3,000 each to a local shopkeeper… He reportedly told the shopkeeper that he would come back to return the money and buy back all the phones,” said an officer.

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“Probe has revealed that he arrived in South Delhi in the Eeco van, which was used as an ambulance by a private hospital in Rajgarh. On the pretext of finding the house he was going to, he got down from the vehicle and fled, without paying anything to the driver. From there, he walked to the victim’s house,” the officer added.