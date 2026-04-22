IRS officer’s daughter killed: Key hidden outside door — how suspect likely gained entry

Before going to the gym on Wednesday morning, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and his wife locked the door to their house in Southeast Delhi and kept the key in a safe spot outside for their domestic help, sources in the Delhi Police Headquarters said.
This, police said, was possibly how their former help, identified as Rahul Meena, entered the home as he likely knew where the key was hidden. Police suspect he killed their 22-year-old daughter. He is yet to be arrested.
When the couple came back, they found their daughter with severe injuries to her head and face. Police said she had also been strangled with a mobile phone charger. The parents rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.
Delhi Police said they have found CCTV footage showing the suspect entering the house. “Investigation revealed that they (parents) locked the door in the morning and kept the keys outside for their domestic help. Meena was aware of the location… he took the keys and opened the door,” a source at the police HQ said.
“CCTV cameras were installed at the entrance to the victim’s room and the live feed is available in the victim’s phone and her father’s phone. Meena was also spotted on a CCTV camera, installed in a nearby street, carrying a backpack,” the source added.
Multiple teams are conducting searches and looking for the suspect, who escaped along the deceased’s mobile phone, The Indian Express has learnt.
Police suspect the crime took place between 6.30 am and 7 am, a time deliberately chosen by the accused, likely because two other domestic workers usually arrive later in the day.
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According to police, their investigation so far revealed that Meena, who hails from Rajasthan, had been working at the officer’s house for the last 18 months before he left around two months ago. “Multiple teams have left for Rajasthan to search Meena’s suspected hideouts,” the source added.
On the directions of senior officers, Special CP (Southern Zone) and JCP (Southern Range) visited the spot.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More