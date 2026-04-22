IRS officer’s daughter killed: Key hidden outside door — how suspect likely gained entry

Police suspect the crime took place between 6.30 am and 7 am, a time deliberately chosen by the accused, likely because two other domestic workers usually arrive later in the day. (File Photo)

Before going to the gym on Wednesday morning, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and his wife locked the door to their house in Southeast Delhi and kept the key in a safe spot outside for their domestic help, sources in the Delhi Police Headquarters said.

This, police said, was possibly how their former help, identified as Rahul Meena, entered the home as he likely knew where the key was hidden. Police suspect he killed their 22-year-old daughter. He is yet to be arrested.

When the couple came back, they found their daughter with severe injuries to her head and face. Police said she had also been strangled with a mobile phone charger. The parents rushed her to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.