‘An addict and a liar’: Former house help accused of sexually assaulting, killing IRS officer’s daughter

After allegedly murdering the victim, Meena, police said, was captured on CCTV cameras wearing fresh clothes and carrying a backpack while leaving the house around 7.30 am. (Source: File)

Gambler, drug addict, and a compulsive liar — this is how the Delhi Police on Wednesday described 23-year-old Rahul Meena, who allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer with a mobile phone charger at her Southeast Delhi home on Wednesday morning.

Police said Meena came to work for the family about 18 months ago from his hometown Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

“The father of the victim received calls from some GST officials in Alwar, who said that Meena used to work at their office, and would be a good hand for him… The officials requested that he be hired. So, the family hired him without going through a tenant verification process,” said an officer.