IRS officer daughter murder: Accused changed clothes after crime, caught in CCTV

The accused in the murder of the 22-year-old daughter of a Delhi IRS officer has been captured on CCTV cameras wearing different clothes and carrying a backpack after allegedly committing the assault and murder. In one of the CCTV clips, he is seen wearing black trousers before entering the house, while upon leaving, he is seen in white trousers.

Three CCTV footage accessed by The Indian Express show the accused, Rahul Meena, walking towards the IRS officer’s house at 6.28 am. In another clip, he is seen closer to the lane at 6.35 am. In the third footage, Rahul is seen leaving the house with a backpack and a change of trousers at 7.22 am.

The police suspect that the woman may have been sexually assaulted. However, the post-mortem report is still awaited. The police have added sections of rape, murder and robbery.

On Monday, the woman was strangled with a mobile charger after being hit with a blunt object on her head and face. There were multiple cut marks on her face as well. She was alone at her home when the incident took place, the police said.

The police also suspect that Rahul had come with a plan to commit the act as he entered the house when he found that the IRS officer and his wife had left for the morning walk and gym at 6 am on Wednesday morning. Rahul was later arrested from a hotel room in Dwarka.

“His father is a farmer and a part-time labourer in his hometown in Rajgarh, Rajasthan. He has four siblings, including a sister,” a police officer said.

Police said they found that Meena was in Rajgarh on Tuesday night and allegedly molested a woman there before fleeing.

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According to an official police source, it has been found that Rahul Meena did not undergo the Delhi Police’s verification process required for domestic help.

“Meena was hired around 18 months ago based on a reference from an officer posted in the IRS officer’s office. The referring officer holds the rank of Superintendent and is from Rajasthan. It has been found that he was not registered for verification with the local police,” the police source said.

The police said it is suspected that he was angry after being forced to leave the job around two months ago, which may have led him to commit the crime. Further interrogation is ongoing.